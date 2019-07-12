Karnataka crisis: Whip will be issued to party MLAs, says YS Yeddyurappa

Bengaluru: Amid the political turbulence in Karnataka, former chief minister BS Yeddyurappa said that a whip will be issued to BJP MLAs for attending the assembly session which commenced from today.

"We are waiting for the Supreme Court's decision which will be announced at around 12:30 pm today. We will issue a whip to our MLAs to attend the session starting from today till the end of this month," Yeddyurappa said.

Ramesh Kumar, despite a Supreme Court order, ruled out any immediate decision on the resignation of rebel MLAs in the crisis-hit ruling JD(S)-Congress coalition, saying he cannot be expected to work at "lightning speed".

The 10 rebel MLAs personally submitted their fresh resignations to Kumar in Bengaluru yesterday. However, the speaker said that the letters were in the "right format" but he would examine whether they are "voluntary and genuine".

In a fresh turn of events in Karnataka, KR Ramesh Kumar has agreed to meet three of the five rebel Congress MLAs on Friday, who have tendered their resignations in the "prescribed" format.