Karnataka crisis: Trust vote jinxed by SC, claims Congress

New Delhi: Undeterred of losing the number game in Karnataka to retain power, the Congress on Thursday claimed the floor test for majority is not possible after the Supreme Court put on hold Tenth Schedule of the Constitution on defections.

Former CM and leader of Congress Legislature Party Siddaramaiah posed the tricky question to Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar why he cannot take vote on the confidence motion brought by Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy.

Siddaramaiah’s contention was that his right to issue the whip to the party MLAs has been nullified by Wednesday’s Supreme Court order.

Congress chief spokesman Randeep Singh Surjewala elaborated him at an AICC press briefing here Thursday evening, raising five questions and accused the BJP of "broad-day abduction of democracy in Karnataka to throttle mandate of the government by buying loyalty of the ruling MLAs with money, muscle and power."

"Aaya Ram, Gaya Ram" has now become the BJP’s DNA, Surjewala said, wishing that someone should have put the context and history of design of defections by the BJP state after state -- Goa, Manipur, Meghalaya, Tripura, Uttarakhand, Bihar and Jammu and Kashmir.

On Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala ordering trust vote before the end of the day on a representation by the BJP, Surjewala said when even the Supreme Court admitted that it can’t interfere in the functioning of Parliament or Legislature, how can the Governor do it.