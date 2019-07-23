Karnataka crisis: Trust vote is today by 6 pm, now

Bengaluru: The Karnataka assembly was adjourned just before midnight, with an exasperated Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar giving a fresh deadline for the trust vote -- 6 pm on Tuesday – electronic media reports said.

"I do not want this 11 pm thing again. Everyone has health conditions," the Speaker was quoted as saying by NDTV at the end of a turbulent day.

The house witnessed chaos as the Speaker turned down Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy's request for more time before the floor test and the BJP insisted on sitting till midnight, if need be.

The coalition has been asked to prove majority after its 16 lawmakers resigned and two independents withdrew support. The BJP has accused the Chief Minister of delaying the trust vote in hopes of reprieve from the Supreme Court.

The BJP has accused the government of dragging its feet in the final days using lengthy speeches in the assembly to delay a floor test it is certain to lose after 18 exits.

The coalition has accused the BJP of trying to draw away lawmakers to seize power. Amid the chaos in the Assembly, Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy went around distributing copies of what he claimed was a fake letter of resignation that was being circulated by his political rivals.