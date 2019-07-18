Karnataka crisis: Kumaraswamy moves confidence motion in Karnataka Assembly

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy Thursday moved a confidence motion in the Assembly as the fortnight-long political drama in the state headed for a climax on the fate of the Congress-JDS government.

Facing a truncated strength caused by the en masse resignation of 16 ruling coalition MLAs, Kumaraswamy moved a one-line motion, saying the House expressed confidence in the 14-month old ministry headed by him.

Seeking the trust vote, Kumaraswamy said the rebel MLAs had cast doubts about the coalition government across the country and "we have to tell the truth."

"The entire nation is watching the developments unfolding in Karnataka," Kumaraswamy said. "While their (MLAs') resignation was in one line that their resignation was genuine and voluntary, in the Supreme Court, they said the state is steeped in corruption...," he said.

As soon as the motion was moved, opposition BJP leader B S Yeddyurappa stood up and said the trust vote process should be completed in a single day. "The Leader of Opposition seems to be in a hurry," Kumaraswamy taunted Yeddyurappa.

BJP is reportedly apprehensive that the ruling coalition might try to get the debate prolonged as much as possible to buy time in its last ditch effort to shore up numbers before the voting is taken up.

Adding to the worries of the ruling coalition, another Congress lawmaker Shreemant Patil was not seen in the House, amid reports that he has been admitted in a hospital in Mumbai, where 12 rebel MLAs are corralled in a hotel.

Also, BSP MLA Mahesh, on whose support the ruling coalition was counting, also did not turn up in the House, amid reports that he was keeping away as he has not received any directions from the party leader Mayawati on the stand to be taken on the trust vote.

In a relief a day ahead of the trial of strength, senior Congress legislator Ramalinga Reddy said he would be with the Congress and support the government during the trust vote.

As Kumaraswamy began his speech after moving the motion, Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah raised a point of order concerning the Supreme Court order on the Karnataka political crisis on Wednesday, saying it had infringed upon his right to issue the whip.