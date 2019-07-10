India

Karnataka crisis: 10 rebel MLAs of Congress and JDS move Supreme Court

By PTI

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi took note of the submission of senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for the rebel MLAs, and assured him that it will see whether their petition can be listed for an urgent hearing tomorrow.

