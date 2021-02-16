Karnataka: COVID-19 negative report mandatory for flyers from Kerala and abroad

Karnataka reported around 368 new coronavirus cases and two deaths on Monday, taking the infection count and toll to 9,45,638 and 12,267 respectively, the health department said. To avoid a rise in the cases, Karnataka Government has issued new guidelines for those travelling from Kerala and abroad nations.

"For those travelling from abroad and Kerala, the passangers will have to compulsorily produce negative RT-PCR certificate not older than 72 hours and follow the rules properly", the Health Ministry of the state said.

It also said, "those who have arrived from Kerala in past two weeks in Karnataka to compulsorily be subjected to RT-PCR test"

Despite guidelines and SOPs issued by the state, in Bengaluru, 56 residents of an apartment complex in Bilekahalli have tested positive for COVID-19, while 28 cases have been reported in Bommanahalli's apartment complex.