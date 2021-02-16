Karnataka: COVID-19 negative report mandatory for flyers from Kerala and abroad

Karnataka reported around 368 new coronavirus cases and two deaths on Monday, taking the infection count and toll to 9,45,638 and 12,267 respectively, the health department said. To avoid a rise in the cases, Karnataka Government has issued new guidelines for those travelling from Kerala and abroad nations.
"For those travelling from abroad and Kerala, the passangers will have to compulsorily produce negative RT-PCR certificate not older than 72 hours and follow the rules properly", the Health Ministry of the state said.
It also said, "those who have arrived from Kerala in past two weeks in Karnataka to compulsorily be subjected to RT-PCR test"
Despite guidelines and SOPs issued by the state, in Bengaluru, 56 residents of an apartment complex in Bilekahalli have tested positive for COVID-19, while 28 cases have been reported in Bommanahalli's apartment complex.
Reportedly, at least 45 people attended a party at the Bilekahalli apartment complex recently and all of them got infected. They also ended up infecting their respective family members. However, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) officials have said that none of them had any COVID-19 symptoms and none required hospitalisation. "On Sunday, BBMP officials rushed to the apartment complex. Fortunately, most of them are youngsters and are asymptomatic. None required hospitalisation. None of the 56 have a domestic travel history either. But further contact tracing is on.
According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), so far 12,265 people have lost their battle to COVID-19 in the state.