Karnataka Covid-19 deaths cross 6K-mark

Bengaluru: With 103 patients succumbing to Covid-19 in Karnataka on Thursday, the State’s total deaths crossed the 6000 mark and stood at 6054. Bengaluru recorded 29 Covid-related deaths and had a toll of 2066.

The State recorded 8865 new Covid cases, pushing the total to 3,70,206. Bengaluru alone had 3189 new cases and a total caseload of 1,38,701.

In the districts, Mysuru, Ballari and Belagavi had over 400 new cases and Dakshina Kannada, Dharwada and Kolara above 300.

Meanwhile, in Bengaluru, with nearly 45% patients opting for home isolation, the local civic body (Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike or BBMP) is contemplating shutting down some of the massive Covid Care Centres which were set up for asymptomatic patients.

There are 40,440 active cases in Bengaluru, but the occupancy rate in about a dozen CCCs is barely 15%. With its budget shrinking drastically, the BBMP says closing some of them down will help save on steep maintenance costs.

Three CCCs have already shut and two more face imminent closure. Some senior BBMP officials had earlier pointed out that setting up of CCCs was a knee jerk reaction to the spike in cases in the first week of July and was an ill-conceived plan.