Karnataka Covid-19 cases cross 1 lakh-mark, toll at 6937

Bengaluru: The active coronavirus cases in Karnataka crossed the 1 lakh mark to touch 1,01,537 even as the state recorded 9217 new cases Thursday.

The state also reported 129 Covid-related deaths, taking the toll to 6937.

Bengaluru with 3161 topped the Covid-19 chart and the city recorded 33 Covid-related deaths.

In the districts, Mysuru recorded 635 cases and Shivamogga 549.

The rise in Covid cases in the state is mainly attributed to people blatantly violating norms as they shop, eat, pray and conduct business. After Unlock 4, a large number of people gathering at political, religious and social gatherings is common. Major markets in Bengaluru and other parts of Karnataka also draw crowds, where enforcing safety guidelines was a challenge even during lockdowns.

Officials say that one possible reason behind the lax attitude could be the pandemic fatigue; people are tired after being locked up for nearly six months and want to hurriedly resume their old routines and life.