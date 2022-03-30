Karnataka: Court orders registration of 'special criminal case' against former CM BS Yediyurappa

Bengaluru: In a setback for former chief minister of Karnataka, BS Yediyurappa, a special court here has ordered the registration of a 'special criminal case' against him regarding alleged corruption in a land denotification issue when he was the deputy CM in the BJP-JDS coalition government in 2006-07.

Special court's sessions Judge B Jayantha Kumar, set up exclusively to deal with criminal cases related to elected MPs/MLAs in Karnataka, issued the order based on a private complaint by one Vasudeva Reddy.

Said the judge in his order: "I am of the considered opinion that there is sufficient material to proceed against the accused by registering a Special Criminal Case and summoning accused No 2 of his attendance and give an opportunity to the complainant to establish his allegations against accused No 2. I am of the considered opinion that there is nothing on record to disbelieve the case of the complainant at this stage. He has made out a prima facie case against the accused for the offence punishable under Sec 13(1)(d) R/w Sec 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988."

According to the complainant, the state government under the Karnataka Industrial Area Development Act acquired 434 acres of land in three key places to establish an Information Technology Park. But Yediyurappa denotified the lands "in favour of private persons without any public benefit." The court found that the complainant has made a prima facie case against Yediyurappa, who has to be summoned.

In the original complaint filed by Vasudeva Reddy in 2013, the then Industries Minister RV Deshpande was accused No 1 and BSY the second. However, the case against Deshpande was quashed by the High Court in 2015, according to agency reports.

Yediyurappa remains the sole accused in this case now. The Lokayukta police which investigated the case filed a 'B' Report in the case giving a clean chit to Yediyurappa citing that there was no evidence of illegal gratification. In a criminal case, the B Report submitted in court means that the police have completed the investigation and there is no offence made out against the accused.

However, the Special Court has now rejected the 'B' Report of 2021. The court said that lack of evidence of illegal gratification to the accused does not prohibit initiating an investigation under Section 13(1) of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, March 30, 2022, 10:58 PM IST