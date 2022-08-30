Karnataka High Court refuses to stay Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Idgah Ground at Hubbali-Dharwad | Karnataka High Court website

Karnataka High Court has rejected plea challenging permission for allowing Ganesh Chaturthi rituals at Eidgah ground at Hubbali-Dharwad.

In Karnataka, a petition to stop Ganesh Chaturthi rituals on a second Wakf property was being heard by the High Court. The petition was filed after the Supreme court ordered status quo regarding Eidgah land in Chamrajpet, which is over 400 km away.

The late-evening hearing was being held at the chambers of Justice Ashok S Kinagi of the High Court.