Karnataka: Cops file case against Jagadeesh Gowda for keeping14 female Dalit labourers under house arrest, assaulting pregnant woman

On Wednesday, October 12, a case has been filed against coffee estate owner Jagadeesh Gowda (a BJP member) and his son Tilak, who allegedly kept 14 female Dalit labourers under house arrest in Hunasehalli village over a financial issue. According to reports, Gowda also assaulted a pregnant woman in labor, who has since been rescued.

The SP Chikkamagaluru told the media about the registration of the case.

Karnataka | Case filed against coffee estate owner Jagadeesh Gowda (a BJP member) & his son Tilak, who allegedly kept 14 female Dalit labourers under house arrest in Hunasehalli village over a financial issue. Gowda assaulted a pregnant labour too; rescued now: Chikkamagaluru SP — ANI (@ANI) October 12, 2022

The victims were working as daily wagers at the coffee plantation in Jenugadde village. The police said they had borrowed money from the owner, amounting to Rs 9 lakh but failing to repay the loan, they were locked up.

"On October 8, a few people came to Balehonnur police station, alleging their relatives were being tortured by Jagadeesh Gowda. But later that day, they withdrew the complaint," a senior police officer said.

The officer investigating this case confirmed that when he had visited the spot, he saw at least 8-10 people kept locked up in a room. They were released after the police questioned the owner.

Uma Prashanth, the Superintendent of Police, Chikkamagaluru district, said the workers had borrowed money from Jagadeesha Gowda.