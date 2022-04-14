Karnataka contractor suicide: 'No pressure, KS Eshwarappa will remain in cabinet for now,' says CM Basavaraj Bommai

Despite rising demand from Congress for removal of Karnataka Minister KS Eshwarappa from the cabinet for his involvement in suicide of Udupi based contractor and BJP activist, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday clarified that the minister will continue to stay in his cabinet.

According to NDTV, "The postmortem is done. Let the preliminary inquiry begin. Depending on the preliminary we will decide the next course of action."

Eshwarappa, the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister has been accused of corruption by civil contractor Santosh Patil, who allegedly died by suicide on Tuesday.

Asked if there is there was pressure from the high command over removal of the minister, CM Bommai said, There is nothing to do with the high command. "It is all purely depending on preliminary investigation decision will be taken, I am not under any pressure," the minister said.

Eshwarappa's name came up in the last phone messages of the contractor, who accused him of being "solely responsible" for his death. Mr Bommai, he alleged, had demanded a "40 per cent cut money" to clear a Rs 4 crore bill for work he had done for the Rural Development department.

There have been raising echos for Mr Eshwarappa's resignation from the opposition Congress, which has accused the BJP and Mr Bommai's government of shielding the minister.

Meanwhile, earlier today Congress leaders were stopped and detained when they were marching towards CM Basavaraj Bommai's residence demanding Eshwarappa's sacking.

AICC General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala, Opposition leader Siddaramaiah, State Congress President D.K. Shivakumar and other prominent leaders were taken into custody near the Race Course Road. They were released later.

Since that there is an FIR against Minister Eshwarappa regarding the death of Santhosh K. Patil, how can he continue in the position? Where is the provision under the constitution to continue him? CM Bommai is acting against the constitution, alleged Surjewala.

Santhosh K. Patil, a contractor from Belagavi who is also a leader of BJP, committed suicide after consuming poison at a lodge in Udupi. He had alleged in the message sent to mediapersons from his mobile that Minister Eshwarappa is directly responsible for his death. He stated that Eshwarappa demanded 40 per cent commission in works executed at a cost of Rs 4 crore surrounding his village.

Karnataka police have lodged an FIR against Minister Eshwarappa and are investigating the case. The minister has stated that there is no question of tendering resignation and urged for a probe to unveil the conspiracy.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, April 14, 2022, 05:49 PM IST