Karnataka contractor suicide: 'Death note is false propaganda,' says minister KS Eshwarappa

Karnataka Minister KS Eshwarappa who is currently facing the heat amid the accusations thrown at him by a deceased BJP activist and Udupi based contractor who levelled corruption charges against him, Santosh Patil on Wednesday claimed that the death note is a false propaganda. His comments come as the state Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (RDPR) minister has been booked for abetment of suicide over the death of the contractor.

At a press conference, Eshwarappa ruled out his resignation saying that he has informed Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and state BJP president.

"The death note is false propaganda. I have informed CM Bommai and the party president that there is no question of me resigning as a minister," Eshwarappa was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The death note is false propaganda (on contractor Santosh Patil who accused Eshwarappa of corruption found dead in a lodge in Udupi). I have informed CM Bommai and the party president that there is no question of me resigning as a minister: Karnataka Minister KS Eshwarappa

Meanwhile, Youth Congress workers today took out a march here demanding the sacking of Eshwarappa in the matter. The march led by Indian Youth Congress President Srinivas BV started from the Sunehri Bagh circle here towards the residence of Home Minister Amit Shah. The protestors raised slogans against "the atmosphere of anarchy" in the state.

During the protest, Srinivas attacked the BJP over the death of Santosh Patil, a contractor who levelled corruption charges against Eshwarappa and demanded an FIR against the Karnataka minister.He also demanded an independent probe into the incident.

Patil was found dead in a hotel room in Udupi on Tuesday morning. He had earlier accused Eshwarappa of demanding 40 per cent commission in a public work executed by him. The minister not only dismissed his allegations but also filed a defamation suit against him.

Notably, a case has been registered against the Karnataka minister for abetment of suicide over the death of the civil contractor.

Eshwarappa has been named as the first accused in the case.

Published on: Wednesday, April 13, 2022, 03:57 PM IST