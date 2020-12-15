Karnataka: Congress MLCs forcefully remove the chairman of legislative council; house adjourned sine die

As the House met for the day, Gowda occupied the Chairman's seat, which angered the Congress MLCs who rushed to the chair demanding that he vacate it, following which BJP and JD(S) members came to Shetty's protection.

Separately, few Congress members were seen forcefully opening the door through which the Chairman enters the house, accusing the ruling side of shutting it with an intention not to allow Shetty to enter the House.

Congress members accused the government of trying to start the proceedings even before the Chairman could come, with the help of Gowda with an intention to take up the no-confidence motion against Shetty, which has been rejected by him.

Some Congress members, including M Narayanaswamy were seen forcefully pulling down the Deputy Chairman from the chair.

Several members and marshals of the council were also allegedly manhandled in the melee, even as the Congress managed to make one of its members occupy the chair.

Several BJP and JD(S) MLCs objected to this and questioned whether the person occupying the Chair was among the panel members who could sit on it.

After some time Chairman Pratapachandra Shetty entered the House and went up to the chair even as Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan tried to obstruct him from occupying it.

Shetty then announced that the house was adjourned sine die.

Leader of opposition in the Council S R Patil alleged that the Deputy Chairman occupied the chair against the rules and procedures and it was against the constitution.

Revenue Minister R Ashoka, accusing the Congress of unruly behaviour in the House, said the government will soon announce its next course of action.