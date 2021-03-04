Karnataka Congress MLA BK Sangamesh suspended for a week for 'indecent' act of removing shirt inside assembly

Bengaluru: Karnataka Congress MLA BK Sangamesh shocked the Assembly that commenced its Budget session on Thursday when he removed his shirt as a mark of protest during the ‘One Nation One Election’ debate that was taking place ahead of CM BS Yediyurappa’s second Budget presentation scheduled for March 8.

When several warnings went unheeded, Speaker VH Kageri suspended him from attending the Assembly for seven days.

When the Speaker decided to hold a discussion on the ‘One Nation One Election’ issue, the Congress MLAs walked down to the well of the Assembly and started to protest. It was then that Sangamesh, a legislator from Bhadravathi constituency in Shivamogga district, took off his shirt.