Karnataka: Congress member accused of sexual harassment, arrested

Manoj Karjagi | Twitter/@KeypadGuerilla

In Karnataka, a Congress leader from Dharwad has been arrested for misbehaving with a woman, local media reported.

The woman alleged that Manoj Karjagi visited a salon where the woman works as a beautician. Over the course of his visit, Karjagi allegedly tried to hug and kiss the woman, who then alerted her boyfriend.

Her boyfriend, along with two of his friends, proceeded to beat up the Congress leader.

NDTV reported that local police had confirmed that a case had been registered and that Karjagi was arrested for sexually assault. The Congress leader is in judicial custody.

However, the local Congress party said that the accused was not a member of the party, but rather that he was a former aide to a minister. They affirmed that he was not at present involved with the party.

Karjagi formerly served as the director of northwest Karnataka State Transport Corporation, during senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah's tenure as Chief Minister.