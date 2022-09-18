e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaKarnataka: Congress member accused of sexual harassment, arrested

Karnataka: Congress member accused of sexual harassment, arrested

However, the local Congress party said that the accused was not a member of the party, but rather that he was a former aide to a minister

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, September 18, 2022, 03:36 PM IST
article-image
Manoj Karjagi | Twitter/@KeypadGuerilla

In Karnataka, a Congress leader from Dharwad has been arrested for misbehaving with a woman, local media reported.

The woman alleged that Manoj Karjagi visited a salon where the woman works as a beautician. Over the course of his visit, Karjagi allegedly tried to hug and kiss the woman, who then alerted her boyfriend.

Read Also
Anti-Conversion Bill passed in Karnataka's Upper House despite opposition from Congress & JDS
article-image

Her boyfriend, along with two of his friends, proceeded to beat up the Congress leader.

NDTV reported that local police had confirmed that a case had been registered and that Karjagi was arrested for sexually assault. The Congress leader is in judicial custody.

However, the local Congress party said that the accused was not a member of the party, but rather that he was a former aide to a minister. They affirmed that he was not at present involved with the party.

Karjagi formerly served as the director of northwest Karnataka State Transport Corporation, during senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah's tenure as Chief Minister.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Karnataka: Congress member accused of sexual harassment, arrested

Karnataka: Congress member accused of sexual harassment, arrested

Namibia will send more Cheetahs to India over the years: Translocation coordinator Laurie Marker

Namibia will send more Cheetahs to India over the years: Translocation coordinator Laurie Marker

Explainer: What is the MMS scandal that has rocked Chandigarh University?

Explainer: What is the MMS scandal that has rocked Chandigarh University?

Chhattisgarh Congress empowers Sonia Gandhi to elect new office bearers

Chhattisgarh Congress empowers Sonia Gandhi to elect new office bearers

Anti-terror raids: NIA searches multiple locations in Telangana, AP; PFI members picked up for...

Anti-terror raids: NIA searches multiple locations in Telangana, AP; PFI members picked up for...