Karnataka Congress chief’s brother tests positive

Bengaluru

Even as the Congress in Karnataka continued grinding its teeth in anger at the CBI raids against their party state president DK Shivakumar, his aging mother Gowramma took a swipe at the investigating agencies saying they loved her son so much that they didn’t want to leave him alone.

Speaking to the media, she said: “We cannot lead a happy life till they (special agencies) are there. I don’t have much knowledge on these issues. ED, CBI and others love Shivakumar so much that they don’t want to leave him. If they have so much affection for him or DK Suresh [Bengaluru Rural MP], let officials take my sons away and keep them. If the agencies feel happy by putting Shivakumar behind bars, let them do it. They can take me, too. All I need is proper and timely food.”

But she admitted the CBI did not love her that much as they did not ask her anything. “All the officers were courteous and respectful with me. Let them do their duty.”

After a 13-hour raid on Monday, the CBI reportedly seized some documents and electronic devices, including pen drives and laptops from DKS’ house.

Meanwhile, a day after the CBI raid, Congress MP DK Suresh, brother of DKS, tested positive for coronavirus. His houses were also searched by the CBI.

“I would like to let you know that I have tested positive for Covid-19. I am asymptomatic and in isolation,” Suresh said in a tweet.

He requested family members, friends and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials who came in contact with him to get tested for the virus. “I request friends and family who have been in contact with me to test themselves. I also request the CBI officials and media friends who were with me to do the same,” he said.