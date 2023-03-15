Karnataka: Cong chief DK Shivakumar calls DGP Sood 'nalayak', demands his arrest

Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar | PTI

DK Shivakumar, the Karnataka President of the Congress party, called for the arrest of the state's Director General of Police (DGP), Praveen Sood, on Wednesday. Shivakumar alleged that the DGP had been protecting the incumbent BJP government while targeting leaders affiliated with his own party (INC) through legal proceedings.

𝗦𝗵𝗶𝘃𝗮𝗸𝘂𝗺𝗮𝗿 𝗰𝗮𝗹𝗹𝘀 𝗗𝗚𝗣 '𝗻𝗮𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗮𝗸', 𝗱𝗲𝗺𝗮𝗻𝗱𝘀 𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗮𝗿𝗿𝗲𝘀𝘁

Shivakumar, who is set to lead the Congress party along with Siddaramaiah in the lead up to upcoming assembly elections, said: "This DGP is nalayak (useless). Immediately, there should be a case against him. And he should be arrested. The election commission should remove him."

"He has finished three years in service. How many days do you want to keep and worship him? He has been filing cases only against Congress. He has registered more than 25 cases against us," the senior Congress leader said.

𝗗𝗚𝗣 𝗰𝗼𝘂𝗹𝗱 𝗳𝗮𝗰𝗲 𝗮𝗿𝗿𝗲𝘀𝘁 𝗶𝗳 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝗴𝗿𝗲𝘀𝘀 𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗲𝘀 𝗯𝗮𝗰𝗸 𝘁𝗼 𝗽𝗼𝘄𝗲𝗿: 𝗦𝗵𝗶𝘃𝗮𝗸𝘂𝗺𝗮𝗿

Shivakumar hinted at possibility of the DGP facing an arrest if Congress returns to power in the southern state, with the upcoming elections for the 224-member Karnataka assembly scheduled to take place before May 2023.

In order to obtain a majority in Karnataka and assume power, Congress has established a goal of winning a minimum of 150 out of the 224 assembly seats.

While JD(S) has already announced the first list of 93 candidates for Assembly polls, BJP and Congress are yet to announce their list.