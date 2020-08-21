Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2020: KEA released results on karresults.nic.in and kea.kar.nic.in

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) released the result for the Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2020 today.

Students who appeared for the exam can check their results at karresults.nic.in and kea.kar.nic.in.

Steps to check KCET 2020 results:

Step1. Visit the official websites - kea.kar.nic.in/karresults.nic.in or cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

Step 2. On the homepage, click on the KCET 2020 result link

Step 3. Input the required information and login with your credentials

Step 4. Submit and view KCET result 2020 on the next page

Around 1.95 lakh candidates appeared for the 2020 KCET, which was held on 30 and 31 July.

The Karnataka government had made transportation and other logistic support to candidates and their accompanying parents for the exam.