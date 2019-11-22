Karnataka CM Yediyurappa opens Kalaburagi airport

Kalaburagi: Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Friday opened the state-run Kalaburagi airport in north Karnataka, connecting Bengaluru and other cities and towns across the state and the country, an official said.

"The Chief Minister expressed happiness to inaugurate the new airport for which he laid the foundation stone over a decade ago on June 14, 2008, and hoped the air connectivity will immensely contribute to the socio-economic development of the region in the state," the official told IANS quoting Yediyurappa in Kannada.

Kalaburagi is about 580 km north of the state capital Bengaluru.