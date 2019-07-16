Karnataka CM to seek trust vote on July 18

Bengaluru: The week-long political drama in Karnataka will reach a climax on Thursday when the HD Kumaraswamy-headed JD(S)-Congress will face a trust vote. On Monday, Legislative Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar scheduled the trust vote for Thursday at 11 am. His decision came after a noisy meeting of the Business Advisory Council of the Assembly decided on the date. For Kumaraswamy, the announcement was a bit of a setback as his astrologers had said that luck would come his way on Wednesday, not Thursday. This is why he had pressed for that day to face the trust vote.

After announcing the date for the trust vote, the Speaker adjourned the House till Thursday after the BJP protested that no business could be conducted without the government proving its majority. The party also pointed out that there is no government in place as all the cabinet ministers had resigned. Soon after the announcement, the Congress, JD(S) and BJP MLAs were packed off to resorts around Bengaluru.

Simultaneously, the group of rebel MLAs holed up in a Mumbai hotel have been given additional security, according to reports reaching here. The Karnataka rebel MLAs in Mumbai are unlikely to fly to Bengaluru on Thursday when the Congress-JD(S) government would face the floor test, a source involved in coordinating the stay of the legislators said in Mumbai.

The rebel MLAs have been shifted to higher floors at the Renaissance Hotel in Mumbai as reports came in that Kumaraswamy and Congress party’s fire-fighter DK Shivakumar would try to meet them.Sources here said several layers of security have been put in place at the hotel and nobody would be allowed to enter the floors where the MLAs are staying, said sources.

Earlier in the day, the rebel MLAs dashed off a letter to the Mumbai Police Commissioner seeking tight security following reports that Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Ghulam Nabi Azad may try to meet them. They made it clear that they had no intention of meeting any leader of Karnataka or Maharashtra Congress. Meanwhile, the coalition partners exuded confidence in winning the trust vote; the BJP was sure that the HDK government’s days are numbered and on Thursday, the CM will have to step down.BJP state president B S Yeddyurappa asked Kumaraswamy resign immediately rather than face a trust vote where the dice are loaded against him.