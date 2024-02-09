 Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah To Take Action Against BJP's KS Eshwarappa For 'Should Be Shot' Remark Against MP DK Suresh & MLA Vinay Kulkarni
KS Eshwarappa, while participating in a party function in Davanagere on Thursday, stated that Congress MP DK Suresh and MLA Vinay Kulkarni are anti-national.

IANSUpdated: Friday, February 09, 2024, 05:03 PM IST
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah stated on Friday that he would initiate legal action against BJP leader KS Eshwarappa for his statement about shooting Congress MP DK Suresh and MLA Vinay Kulkarni for supporting the idea of a separate nation for South India.

Speaking to reporters in Chitradurga on Friday, Siddaramaiah said, "Eshwarappa states that DK Suresh has to be shot by firing a bullet. Is it right for him to state that a Parliamentarian has to be killed? Can these people be called senior politicians? We will initiate legal action against Eshwarappa," he declared. "Eshwarappa only knows about violence. He doesn't know a thing apart from this. Legal action will be initiated against him. He claims that he is trained by the RSS. Is this the training he received there? Action will be taken against him," Siddaramaiah reiterated.

Home Minister G Parameshwara also stated on Friday in Nelamangala town that he would initiate action against the BJP leader for this statement. Eshwarappa, while participating in a party function in Davanagere on Thursday, stated that Congress MP DK Suresh and MLA Vinay Kulkarni are anti-national.

"I will appeal to PM Modi to enact a law to shoot down such persons who speak about dividing the country," he declared. Minister for Law H.K. Patil had stated that the remarks made by politicians with three to four decades of experience will have a negative impact on society. "I urge Eshwarappa to take back his statement in 24 hours, otherwise, we will let him know about further action against him," he warned.

