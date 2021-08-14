Karnataka CM calls emergency meet with experts regarding effect of COVID 19 on children

Bengaluru

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday called an emergency meeting with experts regarding Covid and the possibility of its effect on children during the third wave.

As per the suggestions of experts, the state government had decided to open schools from August 23. However, the CM has called an emergency meeting with them soon after returning from his official tour to Dakshina Kannada.

Bommai said that the experts have warned that children will likely be affected during the third wave of the Covid pandemic, as they belong to the non-vaccinated group.

"We have already started the 'Vathsalya' scheme in Udupi and Haveri districts for complete monitoring of the children. We will organise pediatric health camps to check their nutritious strength, and will do all necessary treatment for lack of nutrition and undergrowth," he said.

"We have provided training to all concerned officers working on the scheme, and will try to protect the children from this virus. All district hospitals have been instructed to arrange pediatric ICU," he added.

In Karnataka, from August 1 to August 11, 543 children of age group 0-19 were reportedly infected from Covid.

Of the infected children, 210 children belonged to the age group of 0-9, and 333 children or teenagers belonged to the age group of 10-19.

However, no Covid related death in the age group of 0-19 has been reported, and the infected children were mostly asymptomatic or had mild symptoms of the virus.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday,August 14, 2021, 12:30 AM IST