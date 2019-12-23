Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa orders CID probe into deaths during anti-CAA protests

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Monday ordered a CID probe into the death of two protesters during the demonstration against Citizenship (Amendment) Act in Mangaluru on December 19.

Yediyurappa had on Sunday announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh each to the families of the two deceased.

Two persons identified as Jaleel (43) of Kudroli and Nousheen (49) of Bengre had died at a private hospital following the bullet injuries they sustained in an alleged police firing during a protest against Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019.