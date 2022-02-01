Karnataka: CM Basavaraj Bommai terms Budget 2022 'growth-oriented'; KPCC chief DK Sivakumar calls it 'series of failures of the past'

Bengaluru: Reactions to the Union Budget 2022 were on expected lines. While Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai termed the Budget as “growth-oriented” and said the State is expected to get an additional capital outlay of ₹3,000 crore from the Centre in 2022-23, KPCC president DK Sivakumar said that the budget was an admission on a series of failures of the past, especially in job creation.

Bommai said the Centre’s outlay for capital expenditure to the State would increase from ₹26,000 crore in 2021-22 to ₹29,000 crore in 2022-23. “The State is likely to get ₹3,000 to ₹3,500 crore to its capital account from the Centre. The actual figures will be known tomorrow or day after,” he said.

“This is post-Covid budget. This is a forward-looking budget and through this budget more investment will come and will fuel further growth of the economy,” the CM said.

The Budget has struck a balance between rural and urban growth by increasing outlays for both rural development and urban projects. The increased allocations for Jal Jeevan Mission, PM Awaz Yojana, PM Grameen Sadak Yojana and health would speed up economic recovery in the post-Covid period, he added.

DKS termed the budget as a big let-down for the middle class and the salaried segment. “There is nothing for the salaried class, especially for the large work from home population. The promise of creating 60 lakh jobs in the next five years is an admission that the Central government has failed to create jobs in the past”, he added.

Bengaluru-based Biocon head Kiran Mazumdar Shaw said the Budget is well balanced with fiscal prudence and ‘ease of doing business’ as the main themes. I believe the 35% increase in capital expenditure for FY23 is positive and will drive the creation of much-needed infrastructure and jobs. The FM has assured the government’s support for R&D expenditure in sunrise areas such as drones, AI, genomics, space, clean energy, etc. We will need to see the fine print if there is anything on pharma.

“The only concern I have is the absence of any fiscal stimulus for the MSME & Services sector that has borne the brunt of the pandemic with large layoffs and job losses reflected in a sharp drop in rural and semi-urban consumption. The government will need to address this urgently,” she added.

