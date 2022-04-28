Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai comes out in support of Kichcha Sudeep amid latter's row with Ajay Devgn

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai has come out in support of Kichcha Sudeep after the latter's comment on Hindi no longer being India's national language.

As per media reports, during an event, Sudeepa stated that "Hindi is no more a national language." Following this, Devgn took to his Twitter handle and expressed his views on Sudeepa's comment.

In Hindi, he wrote, "Kiccha Sudeep, my brother, according to you, if Hindi is not our national language then why do you release your native language [mother tongue] films by dubbing them in Hindi? Hindi was, is and always will be our mother tongue and national language. Jan Gan Man." Soon after this tweet from the 'Shivaay' actor, Sudeepa responded by writing, "Hello @ajaydevgn sir.. the context to why i said tat line is entirely different to the way I guess it has reached you. Probably wil emphasis on why the statement was made when I see you in person. It wasn't to hurt, Provoke or to start any debate. Why would I sir." "I love and respect every language of our country sir. I would want this topic to rest,,, as I said the line in a totally different context. Much love and wishes to you always. Hoping to seeing you soon," he added.

Explaining further, Sudeepa continued, "And sir Ajay Devgn sir, I did understand the txt you sent in hindi. Tats only coz we all have respected, loved and learnt hindi. No offense sir,,,but was wondering what'd the situation be if my response was typed in kannada.!! Don't we too belong to India sir." On hearing out Sudeepa's side of the argument, Devgn thanked him for "clearing up the misunderstanding." He tweeted, "Hi @KicchaSudeep, You are a friend. thanks for clearing up the misunderstanding. I've always thought of the film industry as one. We respect all languages and we expect everyone to respect our language as well. Perhaps, something was lost in translation " "Translation & interpretations are perspectives sir. Tats the reason not reacting wothout knowing the complete matter,,,matters.:) I don't blame you @ajaydevgn sir. Perhaps it would have been a happy moment if i had received a tweet from u for a creative reason. Luv&Regards," responded Sudeepa, as he concluded this Twitter conversation.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ajay had recently announced his next venture 'Bholaa' a Hindi remake of the hit Tamil film 'Kaithi'. It will release on March 30, 2023, and also stars Tabu in a pivotal role of a super-cop.

(With agency inputs)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, April 28, 2022, 12:18 PM IST