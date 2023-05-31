Karnataka: Clash over Cong's 'Gruha Lakshmi' scheme leaves Bengaluru households divided as 'Saas-Bahu' war erupts

Bengaluru: An ‘atthe-sose’ or ‘saas-bahu’ war has broken out in many households, especially in rural Karnataka, over one of the promises of the Congress government — the ‘Gruha Lakshmi’ scheme, offering a subvention of Rs2,000 per month.

The war is on who should receive the dole — the mother-in-law or the eldest daughter-in-law who runs the house.

Lack of clarity on the eligibility criteria

The scheme has inadvertently sparked conflicts due to lack of clarity on eligibility criteria in the Congress’s assembly election manifesto. The promise had pledged to grant the monthly subsidy to the woman head of the family. This has contributed to the confusion among households in the state especially in families where it is the eldest daughter-in-law who runs the household.

Initially, Women and Child Development Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar had said it was a decision for the family to take. Following criticisms that she was trying to wash her hands off the issue, she clarified the money should ideally go to the mother-in-law as she is considered the female head as per Indian tradition. “She can share the money with the daughter-in-law, if she wishes,” the minister added.

Here is what women activists say:

However, women activists felt the grant should be shared between the mother-in-law and daughter-in-law if there is no consensus on who is the female head of the family.

Hebbalkar said it is too early to discuss about the terms and conditions in the implementation of the scheme, as the department has yet to discuss the modalities. “Some clarity will emerge after Thursday’s cabinet meeting,’’ she added.

Meanwhile, Primary and Secondary Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa has said the government will revise school textbooks in a phased manner.

“We are at it. The Congress, in its manifesto, has said textbooks will be revised, and we are committed to it. We will remove all lessons or portions that contaminate or pollute students’ minds,” he told the media.

In his reaction, BJP national president CT Ravi dared the Congress government to drop chapters on KB Hedgewar, founder of the RSS. “Why should they remove the chapter on Hedgewar? He was a patriot, not a Pakistani. Let them do whatever they want. We will give a befitting reply at the right time.”

On whether the hijab would be allowed in schools and colleges that reopen on June 1, the education minister said, “The matter is in court. Whatever has to be done legally by the government will be done by the law department. This is the direction I have got as of now...if I say anything else, it will become a commitment.”

Read Also Congress inches closer on poll promise: Free bus travel for women in Karnataka