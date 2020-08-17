Karnataka cites pandemic to ban Muharram procession

Citing Covid-19 pandemic spread, the Karnataka government on Monday prohibited Muharram processions this year.

"Public gatherings and taking out of processions are strictly prohibited," said Minority Welfare, Haj and Waqf Secretary A.B. Ibrahim.

"This order of restricting the celebration issued only this year in view of the infectious pandemic of Covid and shall not be a precedent for future cases," Ibrahim said.

The government has also issued guidelines for observing Muharram with restrictions that stretch from August 21-30.

Muharram rituals in Bengaluru usually attract huge crowds, including children, senior citizens and also people from other faiths.