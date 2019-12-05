India

Karnataka bypolls Updates: Voting begins for 15 assembly constituencies

Voting for 15 assembly constituencies of Karnataka going to by-polls, began on Thursday morning at 7 am. The polls on these seats were necessitated following the disqualification of 17 MLAs who had resigned from the assembly in July over their differences with the Congress-JD(S) coalition government.

Voting for by-election to Shivaji Nagar Constituency

Bengaluru: Voting for by-election to Shivaji Nagar Constituency, underway at Bangalore Mahanagara Palike Girls High School and P.U. College, Tasker Town.

Voting for Karnataka Byelection begins. 15 assembly seats of the state are undergoing by-poll today after they fell vacant due to disqualification of 17 Congress and JD(S) rebel MLAs.

