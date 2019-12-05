Karnataka bypolls Updates: Voting begins for 15 assembly constituencies

Voting for by-election to Shivaji Nagar Constituency
Bengaluru: Voting for by-election to Shivaji Nagar Constituency, underway at Bangalore Mahanagara Palike Girls High School and P.U. College, Tasker Town.
Voting begins for 15 assembly constituencies
Voting for Karnataka Byelection begins. 15 assembly seats of the state are undergoing by-poll today after they fell vacant due to disqualification of 17 Congress and JD(S) rebel MLAs.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)