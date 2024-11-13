Karnataka Bypolls 2024: Former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai Casts His Vote In Shiggaon

BJP leader and Former CM Basavaraj Bommai casts his vote at a polling booth in Shiggaon, as voting in bypoll to the assembly constituency is underway | ANI

Shiggaon (Karnataka): BJP leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai cast his vote at a polling booth in Shiggaon, as voting in a bypoll to the assembly constituency is underway.

The voting on Shiggaon, Sandur, and Channapatna seats in Karnataka is underway today, and the results for the respective seats will be announced on November 23. These seats were vacant after the resignation of the respective candidates.

Bommai's son Bharath Bommai is the NDA candidate for bypoll to the Shiggaon assembly constituency. BJP candidate from Shiggaon Assembly Constituency Bharat Bommai on Wednesday said that he has gotten a tremendous response in the constituency.

"The response has been tremendous. Wherever I've gone in the constituency, the love and affection that people have shown, I'll be indebted to them for my life," he added.

Congress has fielded Yasir Ahmed Khan Pathan from this seat.

About The Bypolls

By-polls for Sandur, Shiggaon, and Channapatna are necessitated, as the seats fell vacant following the election of their respective representatives--E Tukaram of Congress, former CM Basavaraj Bommai of BJP, and Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy of JD(S)--to Lok Sabha in general elections held earlier this year.

Notably, Channapatna recorded a 10.34 per cent voter turnout till 9 a.m.; it was 10.08 per cent in Shiggaon and 9.99 per cent in Sandur, election officials said.

Earlier, National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate from Channapatna by-polls, Nikhil Kumaraswamy, said on Wednesday that the youth is with him and he is confident that the people will bless him.

Speaking to ANI, Nikhil said, "From the last 18 days, people have given me confidence. I am very confident today that the work done by HD Deve Gowda and HD Kumaraswamy will come in handy for my victory. The youth is with me... I am confident that the people of Channapatna will bless me.

