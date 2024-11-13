 Karnataka Bypolls 2024: Former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai Casts His Vote In Shiggaon
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaKarnataka Bypolls 2024: Former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai Casts His Vote In Shiggaon

Karnataka Bypolls 2024: Former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai Casts His Vote In Shiggaon

The voting on Shiggaon, Sandur, and Channapatna seats in Karnataka is underway today, and the results for the respective seats will be announced on November 23. These seats were vacant after the resignation of the respective candidates.

ANIUpdated: Wednesday, November 13, 2024, 02:23 PM IST
article-image
BJP leader and Former CM Basavaraj Bommai casts his vote at a polling booth in Shiggaon, as voting in bypoll to the assembly constituency is underway | ANI

Shiggaon (Karnataka): BJP leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai cast his vote at a polling booth in Shiggaon, as voting in a bypoll to the assembly constituency is underway.

The voting on Shiggaon, Sandur, and Channapatna seats in Karnataka is underway today, and the results for the respective seats will be announced on November 23. These seats were vacant after the resignation of the respective candidates.

Read Also
Karnataka Bypolls: 26.33 Pc Voting Recorded By 11 AM Across 3 Assembly Seats
article-image

Bommai's son Bharath Bommai is the NDA candidate for bypoll to the Shiggaon assembly constituency. BJP candidate from Shiggaon Assembly Constituency Bharat Bommai on Wednesday said that he has gotten a tremendous response in the constituency.

"The response has been tremendous. Wherever I've gone in the constituency, the love and affection that people have shown, I'll be indebted to them for my life," he added.

FPJ Shorts
'My Heart Bleeds...': Bigg Boss 18 Fame Shrutika's Husband Arjun Raaj Comes Out In Support Of Actress After Former Being Left Alone By Karan Veer, Chum & Shilpa
'My Heart Bleeds...': Bigg Boss 18 Fame Shrutika's Husband Arjun Raaj Comes Out In Support Of Actress After Former Being Left Alone By Karan Veer, Chum & Shilpa
Wildlife Smuggling Racket Busted: Rare Snakes, Reptiles, Caged Orangutan Rescued From Dombivli House; VIDEO
Wildlife Smuggling Racket Busted: Rare Snakes, Reptiles, Caged Orangutan Rescued From Dombivli House; VIDEO
Elon Musk's Starlink 'A Wolf In Sheep's Clothing', Says Thinktank
Elon Musk's Starlink 'A Wolf In Sheep's Clothing', Says Thinktank
Ireland: Technological University Of The Shannon Strengthens Ties With Indian Universities To Enhance Student Exchange Programs
Ireland: Technological University Of The Shannon Strengthens Ties With Indian Universities To Enhance Student Exchange Programs

Congress has fielded Yasir Ahmed Khan Pathan from this seat.

About The Bypolls

By-polls for Sandur, Shiggaon, and Channapatna are necessitated, as the seats fell vacant following the election of their respective representatives--E Tukaram of Congress, former CM Basavaraj Bommai of BJP, and Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy of JD(S)--to Lok Sabha in general elections held earlier this year.

Read Also
Karnataka: Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan Apologises For 'Racist' Remark Against HD Kumaraswamy; VIDEO
article-image

Notably, Channapatna recorded a 10.34 per cent voter turnout till 9 a.m.; it was 10.08 per cent in Shiggaon and 9.99 per cent in Sandur, election officials said.

Earlier, National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate from Channapatna by-polls, Nikhil Kumaraswamy, said on Wednesday that the youth is with him and he is confident that the people will bless him.

Speaking to ANI, Nikhil said, "From the last 18 days, people have given me confidence. I am very confident today that the work done by HD Deve Gowda and HD Kumaraswamy will come in handy for my victory. The youth is with me... I am confident that the people of Channapatna will bless me.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Our Pollution Making Circles': Bhagwant Mann Pokes Fun At Maryam Nawaz Over Smog Reaching Lahore;...

'Our Pollution Making Circles': Bhagwant Mann Pokes Fun At Maryam Nawaz Over Smog Reaching Lahore;...

J&K Accident: Several Pilgrims Injured In Collision Between Two Buses In Reasi; Visuals Surface

J&K Accident: Several Pilgrims Injured In Collision Between Two Buses In Reasi; Visuals Surface

Gujarat Education Minister Praful Pansheriya Rescues Injured Woman Who Met With An Accident In Surat

Gujarat Education Minister Praful Pansheriya Rescues Injured Woman Who Met With An Accident In Surat

Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024: 46.25 Pc Voter Turnout Recorded By 1 PM In First Phase Of Polling

Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024: 46.25 Pc Voter Turnout Recorded By 1 PM In First Phase Of Polling

Bihar Bypolls 2024: 34.77 Pc Voter Turnout Registered Till 1 PM Across 4 Assembly Seats

Bihar Bypolls 2024: 34.77 Pc Voter Turnout Registered Till 1 PM Across 4 Assembly Seats