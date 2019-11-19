Karnataka by-polls: 248 candidates file nominations December 5 bypolls

Among the total 248 candidates who have filed nominations till Monday, 56 are from National parties, 17 from state parties, 47 from registered unrecognised parties, and 128 are independents.

While the highest- 28 candidates have filed their nomination from Shivajinagar constituency, followed by Hoskote with 27 candidates; Krishnarajpet has least- 8 candidates have filed their nominations.

While, the scrutiny of nominations would take place on Tuesday, the last date for withdrawal of candidatures was November 21. Counting of votes would take place on December 9.

The bypolls was necessitated after the resignation and absence of 17 Congress-JD(S) legislators, which led to the collapse of H D Kumaraswamy headed coalition government and paved way for BJP to come to power.

Seventeen legislators were subsequently disqualified by the then Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar, however the Supreme Court that heard MLAs' petition challenging the disqualification, last week allowed them to contest the by-elections.

By winning majority seats crucial for the government's survival, BJP has fielded 13 disqualified legislators as party candidates from their respective constituencies.

Considering the bypolls as a prestige battle, Congress and JD(S) have said ensuring the defeat of disqualified MLAs, who "betrayed" them was their main agenda.

Among the 15 constituencies going for bypolls, 12 were held by Congress and three by JD(S).