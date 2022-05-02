Karnataka: Buzz over leadership change and cabinet rejig ahead of Amit Shah's visit

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be visiting Karnataka on Tuesday amid buzz over possible changes in the state leadership and pressure to rejig or expand the cabinet.

Shah had last visited the state on April 1 and attended the state BJP core committee meeting, during which the target of winning 150 seats in the 2023 Assembly polls was set and discussions were held on the induction of leaders from other political parties ahead of elections, and strengthening the organisation.

During this trip, the Union Home Minister is likely to meet senior party leaders including Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, veteran leader B S Yediyurappa among others, and assess the preparations by the party for the polls.

Meanwhile, Yediyurappa has dismissed speculations about leadership change in Karnataka, saying Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai was doing a "good job".

"He (Shah) is coming, I will be meeting him. He will try to know about the political situation in the state. As state elections are ahead, the Prime Minister and Amit Shah have decided to give priority to Karnataka. He is likely to give suggestions on reaching the 150 seats target that we have set for the next assembly polls," Yediyurappa told reporters here.

Responding to a question on speculation on a leadership change in the state, the former Chief Minister, who was replaced by Bommai said, according to him there will be no such changes.

"The current Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is doing a good job, so there will be no leadership change according to me," he added.

The speculations had begun after BJP national general secretary B L Santosh hinted about possible changes. He had said that the BJP leadership has the courage and strength to implement wholesale changes in state leaderships.

"I am not saying that this will happen everywhere, but the BJP is able to make decisions that cannot even be envisaged by other political parties. Due to the confidence and will in the party, these decisions are possible, and in Gujarat, when the Chief Minister was changed, the entire Cabinet was also changed. This was done with the intent to infuse freshness and not because of any complaints," Santhosh was quoted as saying by the Indian Express.

Noting that change is imminent in politics, he said, "It is not an easy task to come to power for the second time. Those who are here in attendance know the challenge of winning elections the second time. Anti-incumbency becomes much stronger."

(With PTI inputs)

Published on: Monday, May 02, 2022, 06:48 PM IST