Karnataka: BS Yeddyurappa to meet Governor, request for swearing-in to be held today

Bengaluru: Three days after the Congress-JD (S) coalition government fell after losing the trust vote, BJP's Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa on Friday said he is going to meet Governor Vajubhai Vala to stake claim to form the government today.

Speaking to media here, Yeddyurappa said he would also request the Governor to hold the oath-taking ceremony today itself.

"I am going to meet the Governor today to stake claim to form the government and I will request him to hold oath-taking ceremony today itself," he said.

On Tuesday, the confidence motion moved by caretaker chief minister HD Kumaraswamy got 99 votes as against 105 of the opposition.

This brought an end to the 12-day high-voltage political drama which had begun in the state with the resignation of over a dozen rebel MLAs to Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar.

Earlier, Yeddyurappa had said he was waiting for instructions from his party leadership on the formation of the government in Karnataka following the fall of the JD(S)-Congress coalition government.

"I am waiting for instructions from Delhi. At any point of time we will call for Legislature Party and then head to the Raj Bhavan," he had said.