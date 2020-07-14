Karnataka board to declare 2nd PUC result 2020 soon; check at karresults.nic.in

The Department of Pre-University Education (PUE), Karnataka to declare 2nd PUC Result 2020 soon. According to reports, the results would be announced at 11:30 am today. Students can check their results on board's official website, karresults.nic.in.

Around, 5.95 lakh students appeared for class 12 exams. Due to COVID-19 lockdown, exams were disrupted and were postponed midway from its initial schedule. The pending exams were conducted in June.

In 2019, the overall passing percentage was recorded at 61.73 per cent. Among streams, science students had recorded 66.58 passing percentage, commerce had 66.39 and arts had 50.53.

Steps to check 2nd PUC result 2020:

Step 1: Visit the official exam result portal i.e. karresults.nic.in

Step 2: Find link for PUC Result 2020 Karnataka Board

Step 3: Provide the details asked on the page i.e. registration number / password

Step 4: Your results will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the scorecard / take printout for future reference