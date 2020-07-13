Karnataka board likely to declare 2nd PU result 2020 by July 18

The Karnataka Board will likely to declare the 2nd PU result 2020 by July 18, reported the Deccan Herald. As per the report, meanwhile, the evaluation of SSLC answer scripts will begin from Monday (July 13). The valuation will be completed by July 30 and the results are likely to be announced in the first week of August.

The Karnataka Board unlike other state and national boards are not promoting students of class 10th and 12th without exams. The SSLC exam was scheduled to take place from March 27 but due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown it was postponed. According to Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board officials, around 8.5 lakh students have enrolled this year for the SSLC examination.

Prior to the SSLC examination, the last exam of the Second PUC was also conducted on June 18, which was also put on hold due to the lockdown.

Steps to check 2nd PU result 2020:

Step 1: Visit the official exam result portal i.e. karresults.nic.in

Step 2: Find link for PUC Result 2020 Karnataka Board

Step 3: Provide the details asked on the page i.e. registration number / password

Step 4: Your results will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the scorecard / take printout for future reference