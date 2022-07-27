Karnataka BJP youth leader's murder: Will resign if govt does not take action, says MLA MP Renukacharya

BJP MLA, MP Renukacharya |

Karnataka BJP MLA MP Renukacharya on Wednesday said he will resign if the state government does not take action against the attackers of the party's Yuva Morcha worker Praveen Nettaru, reported India Today.

"If our government does not take strict action against the miscreants responsible for the killings of Hindu activists, I am ready to resign as MLA," he said.

Renukacharya urged his party's government to take action "on the model of Yogi Adityanath’s government". “Only if our government takes strict action against the miscreants on the model of Yogi Adityanath’s government, our government and organisation can remain charismatic," he said.

The MLA further said the government must punish the attackers if it "wants to restore the faith of Hindu activists". “What is the use of being in power if we cannot protect our Hindu workers?” he asked.

Praveen Nettar, a Zilla BJP Yuva Morcha committee member was hacked to death in front of his broiler shop in Bellare by three bike-borne miscreants on Tuesday night.

A resident of Nettaru in Bellare in Dakshina Kannada district, he was hacked to death, when he was heading home after closing his shop. "He tried to escape and ran but he fell down after a blow on his head," police said.

Local residents immediately informed the police, which rushed to the spot and took Nettar to the hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

Meanwhile, the body of the deceased BJP worker was taken in a procession in an ambulance to Nettaru by activists of Sangh organisations.

The last rites of the youth leader will be performed at his native place Nettaru.