Karnataka BJP worker death:

Amid the ongoing tensions and reactions from many political leaders in connection with the killing of a BJP Yuva Morcha worker, Praveen Nettaru, his mother on Wednesday sought the death penalty for the culprits.

She also stressed that now that her son is no more, there's no one to look after them.

"I'm not feeling well. His father is also a heart patient. Culprits should be punished, whoever did this must be hanged," said Nettaru's mother.

The aggrieved mother further said, "He was our only son and planned to build a home for us. Now, who'll build it?" Nettaru, a young BJP worker, was attacked with lethal weapons by unidentified people on a bike in Bellare in Dakshina Kannada late Tuesday evening.

Earlier, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai assured that justice will be served to the family of the victim and those who perpetrated the heinous act will not be spared.

"We will not rest till the culprits who perpetrated the heinous act in Mangaluru, that provokes social unrest and discord, are crushed," Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said.

Speaking to media persons in the backdrop of the murder of BJP leader Praveen Nettar, Bommai said, "Praveen was killed in Mangaluru on Tuesday. Orders have been issued for stringent action against the culprits. Karnataka police officers are in constant touch with their Kerala counterparts to nab the killers. Mangaluru Superintendent of Police has spoken to Kasaragod Superintendent of Police. Our Director General of Police has also taken up the issue with Kerala Director General of Police." Chief Minister Bommai on Wednesday also announced the cancellation of the "Janotsava convention" after tensions erupted across the state in connection with the BJP worker's death. The announcement was made by Bommai during a press conference on Wednesday night.

Notably, on Tuesday night, Praveen Nettar, a Zilla BJP Yuva Morcha committee member, was hacked to death in the Dakshin Kannada district of the state. Nettar was killed in front of his broiler shop in Bellare by three bike-borne people.

When the BJP Yuva Morcha leader was murdered, he was heading toward his home. Tension prevailed in several parts of the Dakshin Kannada district after the murder. Protests also erupted over the murder in several parts of the districts.