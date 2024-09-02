 Karnataka: BJP Leader Arun Kumar Puthila Booked For Sexual Assault, Blackmail
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaKarnataka: BJP Leader Arun Kumar Puthila Booked For Sexual Assault, Blackmail

Karnataka: BJP Leader Arun Kumar Puthila Booked For Sexual Assault, Blackmail

Last year, Puthila unsuccessfully contested the Karnataka assembly election as an independent candidate against BJP's Asha Thimmappa and Congress's Ashok Kumar Rai.

Rahul MUpdated: Monday, September 02, 2024, 11:39 AM IST
article-image
BJP leader Arun Puttila |

Karnataka police have registered a sexual harassment case against BJP leader Arun Kumar Puthila following a complaint by a 47-year-old woman.

The complainant has alleged that the BJP leader sexually assaulted her at a Bengaluru hotel in June last year.

According to the complainant, the accused took pictures and recorded videos during the assault and used them to blackmail her.

According to a report by India Today, the BJP leader has been booked on charges of cheating, sexual harassment, and criminal intimidation. The FIR against Arun Kumar has been registered in Dakshina Kannada district.

FPJ Shorts
World Deaf Shooting Championship: Check Out India's Medal Tally After Srikanth Dhanush Wins Gold in Men’s 10m Air Rifle On Day 2
World Deaf Shooting Championship: Check Out India's Medal Tally After Srikanth Dhanush Wins Gold in Men’s 10m Air Rifle On Day 2
11 Aspirants Die While Undertaking Physical Examination For Jharkhand Police Recruitment Drive
11 Aspirants Die While Undertaking Physical Examination For Jharkhand Police Recruitment Drive
Royal Enfield Classic 350 2024 Edition Hits Indian Market at Rs 1.99 Lakh
Royal Enfield Classic 350 2024 Edition Hits Indian Market at Rs 1.99 Lakh
Bajaj Housing Finance IPO: Public Issue Opens For Bidding On September 9
Bajaj Housing Finance IPO: Public Issue Opens For Bidding On September 9

Last year, Puthila unsuccessfully contested the Karnataka assembly election as an independent candidate against BJP's Asha Thimmappa and Congress's Ashok Kumar Rai. Despite being an independent candidate, he gave a tough fight to Congress's winning candidate Ashok Rai, who secured over 66,000 votes, while Puthila got 62,458 votes and came in second. Later, he joined BJP ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

In other news, the Karnataka State Women’s Commission has requested a police investigation into the death of a woman who had accused senior BJP leader and former Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa of sexually abusing her minor daughter. The commission has also asked the Bengaluru Police for a report, as there are suspicions surrounding the woman's death and burial.

Read Also
Former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa Appears Before CID In POCSO Case
article-image

The woman, who had alleged that the BJP leader molested her minor daughter in February at his residence in Bengaluru, passed away in May. Doctors reported that her cause of death was lung cancer.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Assam: Karimganj Police Arrest 3 For Carrying 1 Lakh Yaba Tablets In Major Anti-Narcotics Operation;...

Assam: Karimganj Police Arrest 3 For Carrying 1 Lakh Yaba Tablets In Major Anti-Narcotics Operation;...

J&K: Indian Army Soldier Injured After Terrorists Open Fire At Sunjwan Military Station

J&K: Indian Army Soldier Injured After Terrorists Open Fire At Sunjwan Military Station

West Bengal Assembly To Hold Crucial 2-Day Session To Debate Death Penalty Legislation For Rape...

West Bengal Assembly To Hold Crucial 2-Day Session To Debate Death Penalty Legislation For Rape...

Karnataka: BJP Leader Arun Kumar Puthila Booked For Sexual Assault, Blackmail

Karnataka: BJP Leader Arun Kumar Puthila Booked For Sexual Assault, Blackmail

Cash-Strapped Karnataka Spends ₹54 L/Month On CM Siddaramaiah's Social Media; 'Remarkably Lower...

Cash-Strapped Karnataka Spends ₹54 L/Month On CM Siddaramaiah's Social Media; 'Remarkably Lower...