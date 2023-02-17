Karnataka BJP chief sparks controversy with comments on Tipu Sultan: 'Only Ram devotees should stay here'

BJP K'taka Chief Nalin Kumar Kateel |

According to The Indian Express, Nalin Kumar Kateel, the Karnataka chief of the Bharatiya Janata Party, called on people to chase away followers of Tipu Sultan, an 18th-century ruler of Mysuru, and send them "into the forest."

The Bharatiya Janata Party alleges that Tipu Sultan, a historical figure, was a cruel ruler who caused the destruction of numerous temples and villages and forcefully converted a vast number of individuals to Islam. In Karnataka, the BJP-led government canceled the observance of Tipu Jayanti in 2019 and demanded the elimination of any mention of him from educational textbooks.

Nevertheless, numerous historians have documented Tipu Sultan's opposition to the British during their colonization of India. Additionally, he and his father, Hyder Ali, are acknowledged for their efforts to modernize the economy of Mysuru, the region under their rule.

𝗧𝗵𝗼𝘀𝗲 𝗵𝗮𝘃𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗮𝗳𝗳𝗲𝗰𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗧𝗶𝗽𝘂 𝘀𝗵𝗼𝘂𝗹𝗱 𝗻𝗼𝘁 𝘀𝘁𝗮𝘆 𝗶𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗹𝗮𝗻𝗱: 𝗞𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗲𝗹

During a rally on Wednesday in Yelburga, a town situated in Karnataka's Koppal district, Kateel stated that people who have affection for Tipu Sultan "should not stay in this land, only those who sing praises to Ram should remain."

“We are devotees of Ram. We are devotees of Anjaneya [Hindu deity Hanuman]…We are not the offspring of Tipu. Therefore, I ask the people of Yelburga whether you pray for Anjaneya or chant Tipu’s name," Kateel said.

When the audience members replied with the name "Anjaneya," Kateel inquired, "If that's the case, will you not expel those who sing praises to Tipu to the forest?"

𝗞𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗲𝗹 𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀 𝗧𝗶𝗽𝘂 𝘁𝘄𝗶𝗰𝗲 𝗶𝗻 𝗮 𝘄𝗲𝗲𝗸

The BJP leader made a reference to the historical Mysuru ruler twice in a week during political rallies. During a rally in Shivamogga on February 8, he stated that the approaching Assembly elections in the southern state would not be a contest between the BJP and Congress parties, but rather between the ideas of Tipu Sultan and the Hindu nationalist ideologue, VD Savarkar.

“They [Congress] allowed celebrating Tipu Jayanti which is not required, and spoke disgracefully about Savarkar,” Kateel said. “I challenge [former Karnataka Chief Minister] Siddaramaiah to discuss if our country needs a patriotic like Savarkar or Tipu," he added.

𝗞𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗲𝗹'𝘀 𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗹𝗶𝗲𝗿 𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝘀 𝗼𝗻 𝗟𝗼𝘃𝗲 𝗝𝗶𝗵𝗮𝗱

Kateel encouraged BJP party members to prioritize the issue of "love jihad" over trivial concerns like sewage and road infrastructure in the previous month.

The concept of "love jihad" is a conspiracy theory that falls under the umbrella of Hindutva, which claims that Muslim men seduce Hindu women with the intention of converting them to Islam.

