Karnataka: BJP can go back to Pakistan, says Priyank Kharge

In a controversial statement, Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge, son of AICC Chief Mallikarjun Kharge, stirred controversy by suggesting that the BJP should leave the country if they cannot tolerate a ban on organizations like Bajrang Dal and RSS.

Kharge boldly declared, "Our promise is to transform Karnataka into a paradise. We will not hesitate to impose a ban whenever peace is disrupted, regardless of whether it involves Bajrang Dal or RSS. As per our manifesto, we will ban any organization, including Bajrang Dal and RSS." He further added, "If the BJP finds it difficult, let them go to Pakistan."

Bold Talks

During his interaction with reporters, he emphasized the government's intention to lift the ban on hijab, halal cut, and cow slaughter laws. He expressed concern over certain elements freely roaming society without fear of the law and police, a trend that has persisted for three years.

Kharge reminded the BJP of the reasons why they were relegated to the opposition, stating, "We firmly believe that saffronization is wrong. Congress follows the principles of Basavanna, which can be embraced by all."

Promise for Karnataka

Meanwhile, sources have indicated that the Congress government in Karnataka plans to revoke the ban on hijab. However, the party is carefully considering its options as it looks ahead to the upcoming Lok Sabha election, aiming to avoid providing ammunition to the BJP.

Furthermore, the government is considering the withdrawal of the anti-conversion law implemented by the previous BJP government. A decision is also pending on the construction of a 114-foot-high Jesus Christ statue in Kapalabetta near Kanakapura town, which is proposed to be one of the tallest statues of Christ in the world.