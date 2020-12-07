Law against forced conversion in next Assembly session: Karnataka Minister

Bengaluru: Karnataka Revenue Minister R Ashoka said on Monday that the state's BJP government would table a Bill for a ban on unlawful conversions for interfaith marriages in the next Assembly session.

Speaking to reporters here, Ashoka said that the state government had been interacting with experts from various fields to come up with a "foolproof law" in this regard.

"Therefore, we are not hurriedly tabling this Bill in this session," he said and asserted that there was no question of backing out.

BJP-ruled states of Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, and Assam have made it clear that passing the Bills against 'love jihad' is one of their top priorities.

'Love jihad' term is used by certain outfits to describe what they call a conspiracy by Muslims to convert unsuspecting Hindu women to Islam before marrying them.

Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister KS Eshwarappa said that neither the BJP nor the Sangh Parivar was against interfaith marriages.

"Our main aim is to prevent human trafficking in the name of marriages. We know that there are people who are misusing love marriages to indulge in such activities," he alleged, but refused to elaborate.