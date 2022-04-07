Karnataka: Bengaluru Police issue notices to over 300 mosques, temples, churches, others; asks to maintain decibel level of loudspeakers

The Bengaluru Police on Thursday issued notices to 301 mosques, temples, churches, and other establishments to use their loudspeakers within the permissible decibel levels.

Kamal Pant, Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru told news agency ANI that the notice has been issued to 301 mosques, temples, churches, and other establishments.

Of the 301 notices served, 59 have been given to pubs, bars and restaurants, 12 to industries, 83 to temples, 22 to churches and 125 to mosques across the city.

The notice comes after some right-wing activists demanded the shutting down of loudspeakers which is violating the noise pollution rules. In this regard, they also met commissioners and other police officers across the state.

Maulana Maqsood Imran Rashidi (Imam Jamia Masjid City Market) told ANI that they have received a notice from the police department and they will follow the order which has been given as per the directions of the Supreme Court related to the decibels of the loudspeaker.

Karnataka | Bengaluru Police today sent notices to over 300 establishments including mosques, temples, churches, pubs, bars & other establishments to use their loudspeakers within the permissible decibel levels: Kamal Pant, Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru — ANI (@ANI) April 7, 2022

He further said that they have started fitting the device which ensures that the sound does not cross the permissible level and no one is disturbed.

The Imam urged the government to take strict action against those who try to disturb the peace and create violence.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday had accused Congress of doing vote bank politics over the loudspeaker issue stating that Congress vote bank politics is creating all these problems.

He further said that the High Court order of decibel meters has been passed on it as well and it is not only for Azaan but for all loudspeakers.

Earlier, Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra had given an order to state police to look into it and take them into confidence and implement the High Court's order.

The order is not only for Azaan but for buses also there are some rules and noise had to be specific decibels. It is for illegal loudspeakers who are violating pollution rules. There are court orders as well. That has to be implemented.

70 decibels while in the commercial area a noise of 65 decibels in the day and 55 decibels at the night is allowed. In residential areas 55 decibels in the day time and 45 decibels at night time.

Also, in the silence zone, 50 decibels of noise are allowed during the day and 40 decibels at the night.

(with agency inputs)

