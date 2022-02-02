Karnataka: Bengaluru man throws boiling oil on wife, 13-year-old daughter

In a shocking incident, a 38-year-old Bengaluru man attacked his wife and poured boiling cooking oil on her. The man did not even spare his 13-year-old daughter when she came to her mother’s rescue.

According to police, Thomas, an alcoholic, was irregular at work and usually stayed at home. He used to often quarrel with his wife Anthonyamma, 35, doubting her character, Times of India reported.

The heartrending incident took place in LR Nagar, near Adugodi, Southeast Bengaluru, in the early hours of Sunday, when Thomas came home in an inebriated condition and fought with his wife while she was watch TV and their daughter Nancy was sleeping.

Thomas went into the kitchen to heat oil. He then took a long, sturdy piece of wood and hit Anthonyamma on her head. The blow instantly made her unconscious. He then hurried to the kitchen, took out the boiling oil and poured it on her body with the intention to kill her.

By this time, their daughter had woken up and on seeing what her father was doing rushed to her mother's rescue.

Caught off guard, Thomas threw some oil on the girl's hands, too.

The mother and the daughter’s screams drew neighbors attentions, forcing the man to flee the house. The neighbors’ arrival on time also helped save the mother’s life.

Adugodi police have taken up a case of attempt to murder and assault and are on the lookout for Thomas, according to TOI.

