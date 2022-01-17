Karnataka: Bengaluru logs 287 new Omicron cases in last 24 hours; state's tally mounts to 766

Karnataka state capital and IT hub Bengaluru on Monday recorded 287 new Omicron cases in the past 24 hours. With this addition in the cases of the new variant, the overall tally in the State jumped to 766.

Karnataka Minister for Health and Family Welfare and Medical Education, Dr Sudhakar K took to Twitter to give the information.

The state on Sunday had recorded 34,047 new Covid-19 cases and 13 deaths, whereas, Bengaluru Urban had reported 21,071 new cases and five deaths, according to the official bulletin.

The state's Covid positivity rate neared 20% as the state registered 19.29% in the past few days.

Following the rising cases of Covid-19 and Omicron variant, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai has said that he will hold a review meeting on the Covid situation in the state with ministers and experts on Monday at 4 pm.

The state health department said that the number of total active cases in the state was 1,97,982. A total of 5,902 people recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours.

On Saturday, the state health minister had informed us that the total caseload in Bengaluru had reduced significantly, the IT hub of India which accounted for about 75% of the caseload of Karnataka for the last two weeks, fell below 68%.

Published on: Monday, January 17, 2022, 05:37 PM IST