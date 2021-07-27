Karnataka: Basavaraj Bommai to take oath as CM at 11 am tomorrow

After being elected as the new chief minister of Karnataka, Basavaraj Bommai said that he has been invited by Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot to form government and said that he will be taking oath at 11:00 am at Raj Bhavan on Wednesday, July 28.

Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday was unanimously elected the leader of the BJP legislature party, paving the way to become the new Karnataka CM. On Wednesday, Bommai will be likely accompanied by BS Yediyurappa. Sources said that Bommai is likely to be sworn-in with three Deputy Chief Ministers.

"Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot has invited me to form the government. I will take oath at 11 AM on July 28," news agency PTI quoted Bommai as saying.

Former ministers B. Sriramulu, R. Ashok and Govind Karjol are expected to take the oath, said party sources, noting that it is a measure of social engineering where candidates from Scheduled Caste, Tribe and Vokkaliga communities are given opportunities.

Rebels like former minister C.P. Yogeshwar and Basavanagouda Patil Yatnal, announced that they will obey orders of the high command.