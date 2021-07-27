Karnataka: Basavaraj Bommai to take oath as CM at 11 am tomorrow

After being elected as the new chief minister of Karnataka, Basavaraj Bommai said that he has been invited by Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot to form government and said that he will be taking oath at 11:00 am at Raj Bhavan on Wednesday, July 28.
Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday was unanimously elected the leader of the BJP legislature party, paving the way to become the new Karnataka CM. On Wednesday, Bommai will be likely accompanied by BS Yediyurappa. Sources said that Bommai is likely to be sworn-in with three Deputy Chief Ministers.
"Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot has invited me to form the government. I will take oath at 11 AM on July 28," news agency PTI quoted Bommai as saying.
Former ministers B. Sriramulu, R. Ashok and Govind Karjol are expected to take the oath, said party sources, noting that it is a measure of social engineering where candidates from Scheduled Caste, Tribe and Vokkaliga communities are given opportunities.
Rebels like former minister C.P. Yogeshwar and Basavanagouda Patil Yatnal, announced that they will obey orders of the high command.
MLA Arvind Bellad, who was in the race, said that Bommai is his guide. "The party has taken a good decision. Bommai is an experienced leader. It is going to help the party and people. He will lead the party independently. He has a vision for the society," he said.
After getting elected as the new CM, Bommai said, "It is a big responsibility in the given situation. I will strive to work for the welfare of the poor. It will be pro-people and pro-poor people governance."
Basavaraj Bommai was the home minister of Karnataka in the Yediyurappa cabinet. The 61-year-old is also from the dominant Lingayat community. He is the son of former chief minister SR Bommai.
He joined the BJP in 2008. He has previously held a portfolio of water resources. An engineer by profession, Bommai started his career with the Tata group. He is a two-time MLC and three-time MLA from Shiggaon in Haveri district.
(With agency inputs)
