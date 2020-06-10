Karnataka bans online classes for students up to Class 5

Bengaluru: Karnataka on Wednesday banned online classes for students up to Class 5. Announcing this move, Karnataka Education Minister Suresh Kumar said pre-recorded classes will however be allowed.

Kumar said virtual classes cannot be held for students of lower kindergarten, upper kindergarten and primary classes (Class 1 to 5) in the state.

Some schools in Karnataka have been holding live online classes for students from Classes 4 to 7 and even for lower grades.

Online classes can continue for secondary classes, the minister clarified at a press conference.

The minister added that a committee will be formed to discuss how to engage students and the modalities of both online and pre-recorded classes.

“The screen time for certain classes and what will be appropriate will be discussed later. For now, we have made this decision (on banning online classes) considering the age and mental well-being (of students),” the minister said.

The new ban came following complaints from parents across the state who said not all had access to a laptop or computer or steady internet services to attend these classes. Furthermore, the move also came without proper norms.