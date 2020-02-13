Karnataka bandh: Stones pelted on Tirupati-Mangaluru bus in Farangipet

Mangaluru: Miscreants on Thursday pelted stones on a Tirupati-Mangaluru bus in Farangipet here following the Karnataka bandh called by pro-Kannada activists today.
Several pro-Kannada groups have called for Karnataka bandh demanding the implementation of Sarojini Mahishi report which recommended a certain percentage of jobs to Kannadigas in private and public sector companies.
In view of the bandh, Bangalore University has postponed all post-graduate examinations scheduled for today.
Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has urged the pro-Kannada organisations to call off the bandh.
