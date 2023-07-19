Karnataka Assembly Speaker Suspends 10 BJP MLAs For Throwing Papers At Deputy Speaker

In the Karnataka Assembly, Speaker UT Khader took disciplinary action against 10 BJP MLAs after they engaged in disruptive behavior by throwing papers at the Chair. The incident occurred during the proceedings when the MLAs threw papers at Deputy Speaker Rudrappa Lamani in the afternoon.

In response to their "indecent" behavior, Karnataka Assembly Speaker UT Khader suspended 10 BJP MLAs. The suspended MLAs include CN Ashwath Narayan, V Sunil Kumar, R Ashoka, Vedavyas Kamath, Yashpal Suvarna, Dheeraj Muniraju, Umanath Kotiyan, Aravind Bellad, Araga Jnanendra, and Y Bharath Shetty.

This is a developing story...