Karnataka Assembly session to be held from January 28-February 5, says Minister JC Madhuswamy

Bengaluru (Karnataka): A joint session of the Karnataka state legislature has been convened from January 28 and will go on till February 5, according to Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister JC Madhuswamy.

The Governor will address the joint session The Minister said that the decision was taken in the cabinet meeting on Wednesday.

Elaborating on the cabinet decisions, he said that it had also approved a proposal to build Rs 2000 crore housing facilities to Police Housing Corporation, which would be completed in the next five years.

"We are going to have housing complexes built for policemen and sub-inspectors at the cost of 2,000 crore in the next five years. We have revised the taxation policy under the state Municipal Corporation Act where we have brought down the valuation in accordance with the marketing value of the building and enhanced taxation as per the Central government guidelines," he said Responding to the High Court directive to the state government to respond to the petition filed on the anti-cow slaughter bill, the minister said: "We certainly respond to the call of HC after going through the matter. As per my knowledge, the Act was existing since 1964, the only changes we have made is that cows can never be slaughtered but buffaloes can after attaining the age of 13 years. There was no regional authority to take action to punish or seize the offenders. We have empowered the law. I do not find anything wrong in it."

Responding to the question of the plea which states that the ordinance brought by the government is unconstitutional, Madhuswamy said "we have made a provision, if the Court finds it unfair, we will reconsider the bill." On the first cases of Karnataka prevention of cow slaughter and preservation of cattle - 2020 in Chickmagalur district, he said: "We have brought the laws for good intention, if it goes better I do not mind discussing the same in the cabinet. No one can take the law into their hands. If the driver of the vehicle in which cattle ware transporting have been assaulted and hospitalised. Then its wrong, we have not allowed anybody to do "goondaism" in the name of Anti-cow-slaughter bill," he said.