Karnataka Assembly elections: Kharge to emerge stronger after Congress' victory | ANI

Bengaluru: If the Congress wins the May 10 Karnataka Assembly election, Congress President Mallikarjuna Kharge is likely to cement his place at the top in the grand old party.

Karnataka is Kharge's home state. He has been accused by PM Modi and BJP as a ‘yes man’ of the Gandhi Parivar'.

Kharge appeals Shivakumar, others to focus on bringing the party to power

A win will also come ahead of elections in Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh and then the 2024 General Election. Kharge, 80, will get enough musclepower to negotiate for the Opposition unity in the run-up to the 2024 election if the party does exceptionally well.

Kharge has asked KPCC chief DK Shivakumar and Opposition leader Siddaramaiah to stop making claims about their ambitions and focus on bringing the party to power.

“I want to tell state Congress leaders it does not matter to me who will become the chief minister, I want Karnataka at all costs,” he said.

He said the MLAs and the party high command will decide on who will become the next CM. “You worry about the people and focus on the party’s strategy,” he reportedly told DKS and Siddaramaiah.

The talk is the Congress may also consider MB Patil, a Lingayat leader, as CM if the party does well in the Lingayat belt.

Papers filed

Meanwhile, Siddaramaiah filed his nomination from the Varuna constituency in Mysuru, stating he will quit politics after the election. Siddaramaiah's son Dr Yathindra Siddaramaiah is the sitting Congress MLA from Varuna.

The 75-year-old, 8-time MLA, had earlier won twice from Varuna, and became the Leader of the opposition after winning from here in 2008, and became the CM the 2013 win.

He offered prayers to his family deity Siddarameshwara at the temple in his native village of Siddaramanahundi, and visited Sri Rama temple. He held a massive roadshow before filing the paper.

In Hubbali-Dharwad constituency, Congress leader Jagadish Shettar submitted his nomination. He will be competing against BJP candidate Mahesh Tenginkai.

Meanwhile, former CM Jagadish Shettar figures in the Congress's list of 40 star campaigners that also includes Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Shashi Tharoor. Others include Ashok Gehlot, Bhupesh Baghel, Sukhwinder Singh Sukku, Randeep Surjewala, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, KC Venugopal, P Chidambaram, Prithviraj Chavan and Ashok Chavan. Sachin Pilot does not figure in the list.

Bommai files nomination

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday filed his second set of nomination for the election from his traditional Shiggaon seat. He held a massive rally with BJP President JP Nadda and Kannada actor Kiccha Sudeep accompanying him.

Bommai is seeking a reelection in Shiggaon. He has been a 3-time MLA from here since 2008.

Hundreds of people and supporters gathered as Bommai, Nadda and Sudeep as they travelled through the streets in an especially-designed vehicle.

Kichcha Sudeep at his first rally and said, “The people of Shiggon have received me with such a warm response. I am happy to support Bommai mama (uncle). Within a short span of time as a CM, he has contributed a lot to the development. He is not a 'naam ke vaaste' CM but he is sure a 'kaam ke vaaste' CM.”

Earlier in the day, BJP released its list of star campaigners that included Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, party president JP Nadda, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Union Minister Smriti Irani and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.